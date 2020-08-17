We enforce policies regardless of any political affiliation, says Facebook

Amidst the row over a newspaper report that Facebook refused to block hate speech fearing business loss in India, the US-based social media giant on Monday clarified that the company prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence regardless of anyone’s political position/party affiliation.

"We prohibit hate speech & content that incites violence & we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation. We're making progress on enforcement & conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness & accuracy", the Facebook spokesperson said.

Also Read | Rahul attacks BJP over 'hate speech' report, Ravi Shankar Prasad calls him 'loser'

Earlier Wall Street Journal newspaper report stated that Facebook’s top public policy executive in India “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to individuals and organisations linked with the ruling BJP.

The article alleged that a top Facebook India official had told staffers to not punish violations by BJP members as it “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country."

The reported kicked up row after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, shared newspaper clipping in his twitter account and made an allegation that Facebook and WhatsApp were controlled by the ruling party and their fringe group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India.

"BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp in India. They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook.” Rahul tweeted.

Countering Congress leader's allegations, Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: “You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?”

Separately, Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the panel would like to hear from Facebook about the news reports.