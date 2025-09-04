Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Winners and losers in India's sweeping GST overhaul

A tax panel approved lower GST of 5 per cent on items of everyday use such as packaged food, medicines, toothpaste, fruit, milk products, talcum powder and shampoo, against 12% to 18% now.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Major changes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue loss, inflation impact

Tax cuts on daily items

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday boost to sales

Main losers

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 04:40 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsNirmala SitharamanGSTTax

Follow us on :

Follow Us