Wipro, SAP join hands to offer advanced customer-specific content and training assets

Wipro Limited on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE to deliver 'SAP Enable Now', a custom enablement platform.

With this agreement, Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP.

"With advanced content creation and training features of SAP Enable Now, such as single-source editing and in-app learning, customers will be able to significantly improve end-user productivity and learning experience", the IT major said a statement.

'SAP Enable Now' can be used for non-SAP applications and integrated with IT service management tools as well, it said.

Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global Practice Head, SAP services, Wipro Limitedsaid, "The amalgamation of our prebuilt industry-specific content, SAPs standard enablement content and curated content will help deliver information specific to customer's need and provide a unique learning experience."