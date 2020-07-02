Covid-19 pandemic widening inequality gap: World Bank

World Bank chief says coronavirus pandemic widening inequality gap

Reuters
Reuters, Wasington,
  • Jul 02 2020, 00:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 00:27 ist
World Bank President David Malpass. Credits: Reuters Photo

 World Bank President David Malpass said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was exacerbating inequality throughout the world by hitting hardest those without a social safety net in developing countries while central bank asset purchases in advanced countries benefit the richest.

Malpass told a webcast event hosted by the Council of the Americas the coronavirus pandemic was a "catastrophe" for the developing world that would bring long-term damage and global economic output would not recover to its pre-pandemic level for years.

