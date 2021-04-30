12 trains to be cancelled over poor occupancy, says SWR

As many as 12 trains from Bengaluru will be cancelled and two others partially cancelled in the next few days starting on Friday due to poor occupancy, said the South Western Railway.

Mysuru – Bagalkot Express (07307) will be cancelled from Friday while the return train (07308) will be cancelled on Saturday.

Similarly, Yesvantpur – Hosapete Daily Express (06207) will be cancelled from Friday while the return train (06208) will be cancelled from Saturday.

KSR Bengaluru-Talaguppa Express (06529) will be cancelled from Bengaluru from Saturday. The return train (06530) will be cancelled from Sunday.

SSS Hubballi – KSR Bengaluru (06242) will be cancelled from Friday and the return train (06241) will be cancelled from Saturday.

The Mysuru – Sainagar Shirdi Express Special (06237) will be cancelled from Mysuru with effect from May 3. In the return direction, the train (06238) will be cancelled from May 4.

SSS Hubballi – MGR Chennai Central Express (07333) will be cancelled from May 5 while the return train will be cancelled from May 6.

Partial cancellation

The Talguppa – Mysuru Intercity (06296) will be cancelled between Talguppa and Arsikere on Friday.

Meanwhile, the train will originate from Arsikere instead of Talguppa.

In the return direction, the Mysuru – Talguppa Intercity (06295) will be partially cancelled between Arsikere and Talguppa on Friday. Accordingly, the train will terminate at Arsikere.