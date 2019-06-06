20-year-old youth stabbed to death

A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Kamala Nagar near Basaveshwara Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Hithesh, a resident of Hegganahalli, was working in a private firm at Kamakshipalya.

Police said that Hithesh got into a fight with the brother of the woman he was in relationship with on Thursday morning. Around 3.30 pm, the woman along with her brother and his associate followed Hithesh and picked up a fight.

During the attack, Hithesh was stabbed in his neck and the trio fled the spot. Passersby rushed Hithesh to hospital but he was declared brought dead.

Police suspect someone known to Hitesh to be behind the murder. But the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

Basaveshwara Nagar police have registered a case and investigation is on.