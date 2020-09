Over 300 students from Vidya Jyothi PU College, Kolar, have cleared the JEE Main 2020 and are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

A total of 335 students from the college appeared for JEE Main and 300 cleared it. Susham P S secured 99.99% and emerged as the district topper. Around 25 students secured 90% and above, the college said in a statement.