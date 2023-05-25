39% of work to build sidewalls along rajakaluves completed   

The BBMP, which began remodelling rajakaluves by building concrete walls on either side of the drain in January, has completed 39 per cent of the work.

Officials said the Rs 1,500-crore project, which the state government sanctioned after last year’s floods that affected Eastern Bengaluru, will be completed in the next six months.

The delay is an indication that houses that submerged last year continue to be vulnerable. Some parts of the city have been flooded multiple times in the last week before the onset of the monsoon.

Comprising four large valleys, the city has 859 kilometres of primary drains, out of which work has been completed along 491 km. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the Rs 1,500 crore has been utilised to shore up 195 km of rajakaluves. Going by this estimation, 173 km of large drains do not have sidewalls.

Residents affected by flooding dubbed the remodelling work either unnecessary or incomplete.

Mahalakshmi Layout resident Sathish said not even a single drop of water had entered his house in the past. “The BBMP recently razed the drain made of stones and started building a wall using concrete cement. This was needed when the monsoon season was approaching. As they did not complete the work, we suffered with flood water gushing inside our house,” he said.

Residents in Mahadevapura, KR Puram and Hennur said the BBMP is only narrowing the width of the rajakaluves while constructing the drains. They also said BBMP engineers are not supervising the project and it is being carried out in parts.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned the officials of action if the drains are not maintained regularly.

Uprooted: 350 trees in 3 days

BBMP data has revealed that 350 trees in many areas, including Cubbon Park, have been uprooted in the last three days. “We suspect the actual number of affected trees could be much more. In most cases, branches have fallen,” BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath said, adding that officials are directed to remove the broken trees and store them in every zone.

Inundated: 73 houses

At least 73 families have been severely affected as water flooded their houses in the last three days. The affected areas include Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Sanjay Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, DG Halli, etc.

BBMP boss Tushar Girinath said the affected residents can claim a compensation of Rs 10,000.