4 years after Gauri's murder, sister says 'no one can write against govt anymore'

Can't write against govt anymore, says Gauri's sister

The situation has only worsened, Kavitha said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 02:52 ist
Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. Credit: DH Photo

Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh was remembered on her fourth death anniversary on Sunday, with activists expressing concerns over the muzzling of the media. 

"The situation has only worsened. Journalists are attacked. No one can write against the government anymore," Gauri's sister and activist Kavita Lankesh said. 

Writer B T Lalitha Naik said the oppression of people seeking justice was not new. "It was there in the past and it will continue in the future. We can't be scared into silence," she said. 

Noor Sridhar of Gauri Memorial Trust said Gauri's killing had inspired more people to come forward to fight for justice. 

Gauri's mother Indira Lankesh was also present on the occasion.

Bengaluru
Gauri Lankesh
Journalists

