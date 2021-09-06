4 years after Gauri's murder, sister says 'no one can write against govt anymore'

Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh was remembered on her fourth death anniversary on Sunday, with activists expressing concerns over the muzzling of the media.

"The situation has only worsened. Journalists are attacked. No one can write against the government anymore," Gauri's sister and activist Kavita Lankesh said.

Writer B T Lalitha Naik said the oppression of people seeking justice was not new. "It was there in the past and it will continue in the future. We can't be scared into silence," she said.

Noor Sridhar of Gauri Memorial Trust said Gauri's killing had inspired more people to come forward to fight for justice.

Gauri's mother Indira Lankesh was also present on the occasion.