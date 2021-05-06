80 arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir on black market

Police in Karnataka have arrested 90 people and registered 38 cases for selling Remdesivir on the black market.
State police chief Praveen Sood has vowed to continue the crackdown on the black-marketing of the antiviral drug.
