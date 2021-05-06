80 arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir on black market

90 held in K'taka for illegal Remdesivir sales

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 02:17 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Police in Karnataka have arrested 90 people and registered 38 cases for selling Remdesivir on the black market. 

State police chief Praveen Sood has vowed to continue the crackdown on the black-marketing of the antiviral drug. 

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

