Accident: Motorcycle rider killed

A 49-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after his bike was knocked down by a lorry on the ring road connecting Nagarbhavi and Goreguntepalya on Wednesday.

Deceased Rajashekar, a resident of West Bengaluru, was heading towards a relative’s house on his Bajaj Discover when the accident happened, the police said.

According to the police, the accident happened near the Chowdeshwari bus stop on the ring road, when the motorist was knocked down by a lorry from behind. Rajashekar sustained grievous head injuries and died on the spot. Passersby informed the police.

Kamakshipalya traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police secured the lorry driver, Khalandar Pasha. A case of accidental death due to rash and negligent driving was registered. Further investigations are underway.