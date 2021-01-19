Aditya Alva remanded to judicial custody in drug case

Aditya Alva, recently nabbed in the drugs case, has been remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday evening.

Police from the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who arrested the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in Chennai on the night of January 11, produced him in court. He was later taken into custody for investigation. Aditya is an accused in the drugs case linked to Sandalwood registered in Cottonpet.

A senior officer said Aditya, who went underground since September after learning about the case registered against him, has been taken into police custody for seven days post his arrest. During interrogation, he did not reveal anything useful to the case, another officer added.

“He has been allegedly coached by his law advisers and he has answered our questions according to their guidance. When we learnt he won’t spill the beans, we didn’t request to extend his police custody,” the officer said.

Police have also arrested C Ambrose, who was involved in supplying drugs to celebrities and VIPs. Further investigation is on in the case.