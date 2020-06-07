Advancing monsoon brings heavy rain to Bengaluru

An advancing southwest monsoon over south interior Karnataka resulted in heavy rainfall in and around Bengaluru from afternoon through the late evening on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that Bengaluru will witness sporadic rainfall in the coming days.

While almost all areas in the city received light to moderate spells of rainfall, the southern and western parts witnessed rather heavy rainfall, especially towards the evening.

According to officials in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kengeri received the highest rainfall of 75 mm until 10 pm. South Bengaluru areas such as Hemmigepura, Konanakunte, Begur, and Bommanahalli also received 35 mm to 60 mm of rainfall.

Tree fall, waterlogging

Surprisingly, only five cases of tree fall were reported, according to officials in the BBMP central control room. Trees were reported from JP Nagar 1st Phase, Kathriguppe, Hosakerehalli, and Moodalapalya. There were also complaints of waterlogging from Jnanabharathi.

The sudden rainfall disrupted traffic, especially in central Bengaluru, with motorists forced to stop midway along the roadside. Some roads were flooded within a few minutes of the rainfall due to the clogging of shoulder drains.