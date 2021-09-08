Another ROB to link Visvesvaraya railway terminal

The BBMP is set to start building another rail over bridge — next to the one being constructed by the railways — to connect Banaswadi Main Road and Old Madras Road in eastern Bengaluru.

Both the ROBs are aimed at providing a seamless road link to the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, which awaits inauguration.

Work on the ROB being built by the railways began in 2011 and is expected to finish by September 20.

It’s expected to be opened to traffic by the end of the month, a senior official in the South Western Railway (SWR) said.

“It’s a two-lane ROB with enough capacity to handle normal traffic,” the official said, adding that the decision on inaugurating the terminal would be taken after the ROB was opened.

The BBMP’s ROB — also two lanes wide — would come up right next to the railways’ bridge, effectively making it four lanes wide. Once completed, the four-lane ROB would handle any additional traffic caused by the terminal’s opening, a BBMP engineer said.

“This is the first phase of the work and we have set a six-month deadline. The work order will likely be issued in the next two months. The approach road from Old Madras Road to the terminal will be given top priority. This will allow the railways to open the terminal as soon as possible,” the engineer said.

Tender for rotary flyover

An official in the BBMP’s East Zone said the tender for the construction of a rotary flyover was being prepared. The rotary flyover would replace the Indian Oil Corporation flyover on Banaswadi Main Road. It will also connect Kammanahalli Road, Outer Ring Road and Baiyappanahalli Road.

“The rotary flyover would be taken up in the second phase. If all goes well, we will invite bids for the project within a month,” another official said but cautioned that the project would take time.

“The road and rail traffic at the junction is high, which will pose a challenge to any contractor. We estimate that the project will need two years to complete,” he added.

