Army Donates Blood to Kidwai

Four weeks after running a blood donation camp for Kidwai Hospital which was on the verge of running out of blood supplies, the Army has once again stepped into the breach.

On Monday, acting on another request by Kidwai administrators for donations, a blood donations camp was held at the Para Regimental Centre in Bengaluru. More than 75 serving personnel voluntarily donated blood, according to a statement from the Army.

Kidwai has been hit by a series of blood shortages because of the inability to organise blood donation camps due to the lockdown.