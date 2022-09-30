At Yeshwantpur, railways puts development before passenger convenience

The railways’ decision to prioritise redevelopment of the Yeshwantpur metro station has come at the cost of passenger convenience as the work on the much-delayed footover bridge (FoB) between the metro and railway stations has been put off once again.

As a result of the Rs 400-crore redevelopment project, whose tender is yet to be finalised, the railways has told the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to keep the FoB project on hold. “The work on the FoB would have been completed within the next two or three months had it not been for the latest plans,” an official said.

Thousands of passengers switch between metro and rail stations at Yeshwantpur everyday. However, ever since it was operationalised in March 2014, the metro station at Yeshwantpur has remained disconnected with the neighbouring railway station.

Climbing down from the metro station and reaching the railway platform has been a major inconvenience for passengers. For those travelling with children or carrying luggage, the problem is compounded due to the lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure between the two stations.

After attempting to build an FoB in 2016, BMRCL developed cold feet as the railways demanded compensation of Rs 7.47 crore for use of its land. The project was on the backburner until last year when metro authorities awarded the FoB work.

To a question, a senior official from the South Western Railway said the work was put on hold to ensure it won’t clash with the station redevelopment programme.

“The redevelopment includes reconstruction of the building where the FoB from the metro station is supposed to land. Moreover, the latest plan also includes development of the circulating area, parking space and other amenities aimed at passenger convenience,” said Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer (SWR).

He said integrating the FoB with the redevelopment plan was necessary to avoid wasteful expenditure.

“It is true that inconvenience will be caused to passengers. Integrating the FoB in the new design will help avoid duplication of expenditure,” he said.

Karnataka Railway Vedike’s K N Krishna Prasad said the delay in the construction of the FoB was great injustice.

“The redevelopment of the Yeshwantpur station may take several years. Come 2024, it will be 10 years since the operation of the metro station at Yeshwantpur. We are hearing one or the other reason for not providing an FoB. The railways should plan the redevelopment to prioritise the FoB over other infrastructure,”

he said.