Authorities of the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) have decided to keep the zoo and safari open on Vijayadashami (Tuesday) to cater to the holiday crowd. The park is usually closed on Tuesday.

The authorities released a statement, saying all facilities at the park will be open to the public from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm, keeping in mind the festive holidays and people’s wish to visit the park and understand the conservation programme.