BBMP dedicates 7 crematoriums to Covid-19 bodies 

The order came a day after the city reported nearly 150 Covid deaths

Yemen S
Yemen S, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 22:37 ist
Black smoke covers the sky as several ambulances queue up outside Medi Agrahara Crematorium, one of the Covid-19 designated crematorium in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

In an effort to streamline the cremation process in view of the mounting Covid-19 deaths, the BBMP on Sunday declared that seven crematoriums will be exclusively dedicated to bodies of Covid-19 victims while adding that the remaining ones will still allow the victims as well as those who die of other causes.

The order came a day after the city reported nearly 150 Covid deaths. "These seven crematoriums will not take any non-Covid bodies not referred by the BBMP helpline," the BBMP order said, listing Medi Agrahara, Kudlu, Panathur, Summanahalli, Kengeri, Peenya, and Banashankari are the seven crematoriums. 

Marshals will be deployed to control the access at the seven facilities to ensure only bodies referred by Covid helpline and carried in RFID-enabled hearse vans are allowed inside. The online booking facility will be disabled. The marshalls will be instructed to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Those who want to cremate bodies of those who have succumbed to the virus will have to register with the Covid hearse van facility control room on, 080-22493202, 080-22493203, +91 8792162736. 

The BBMP order further said that the Covid bodies will still be cremated in the other five crematoriums where the victims can be brought on a walk-in basis. However, it will not be exclusive to the Covid bodies.

Bengaluru
BBMP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

