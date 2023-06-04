BBMP elections in limbo as Congress MLAs oppose BJP's ward carving

With a majority of Congress MLAs expressing dissatisfaction with the way the previous BJP government divided the BBMP limits into 243 wards, the long-delayed civic body elections are likely to be prolonged until a decision is made by the Supreme Court.

Although the Congress' internal committee has conditionally approved holding elections for the 243 wards, there is strong resistance among its MLAs, as per the information received.

According to some Congress legislators, the issue regarding the BBMP elections is expected to be heard in the apex court in July. Party leaders have yet to determine their next course of action, particularly in challenging the ward delimitation in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to DH, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who chaired the Congress' internal committee to discuss the preparations for BBMP elections, stated that he would recommend holding polls for the 243 wards.

"The BJP did not carve the wards in a scientific manner. Since the high court dismissed the petition challenging the delimitation of wards, we have no choice but to proceed with the 243 wards," he said.

The committee intends to submit its report to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state president of the party, on Monday.

Sources have mentioned that the party president is in favour of conducting BBMP polls, hoping to replicate the victory in the assembly polls, supported by the favourable wave resulting from the introduction of the five guarantees.

Some legislators wanted the Congress to redo the ward delimitation, as the BBMP Act 2020 permits the formation of up to 250 wards within the Palike limits.

“During the committee meeting on Saturday, many MLAs objected to the 243 wards established during the BJP's tenure. One option is to consider retaining the old boundaries (of 198 wards) in constituencies that fall in the core area and select the redrawn boundaries in the outer areas, such as Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South, Yelahanka,” said a senior MLA.

Meanwhile, a former corporator stated that the government's intention to hold the BBMP elections will become clear in July when the matter comes up for hearing.

"Most MLAs do not want the BBMP polls, and they have been successful so far in creating one issue or another," the corporator said.