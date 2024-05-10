Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress to campaign not only for its 3 candidates in Delhi but also for AAP's 4

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday said his party will not only focus on the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi where it has fielded candidates but will also campaign along with AAP for the four other seats as well.

Congress and AAP candidates will conduct door-to-door campaigns, he said, adding that when the I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power at the Centre, the promises made to youth, women, farmers, the poor, the downtrodden, the marginalised and others will be fulfilled.

At a meeting organised by the Krishna Nagar District Congress Committee, Delhi minister Atishi said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was working with full strength as workers and voters have understood the need to ensure the victory of the alliance.