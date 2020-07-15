BBMP officers, staff demand separate Covid hospital

The BBMP Officers and Employees’ Association has threatened to go on mass leave if officers and employees testing positive for Covid are not provided with separate hospital facilities.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, president of the association A Amruthraj said nearly 100 officers and employees have tested positive for the disease and are in a panic state.

So if any officer or employee tests positive, the government should reserve separate hospital for them, and their families should be kept in five-star hotels for institutional quarantine. If the government fails to do so, then officers and staff will go on mass leave, Amurthraj warned.

On Tuesday, a revenue inspector of the BBMP succumbed to the disease. Amurthraj appealed to the government to grant the officer's family Rs 30 lakh as announced under the Central government scheme.