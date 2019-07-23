BBMP wakes up to spurt in dengue cases

A spurt in dengue cases, with over 3,000 cases being reported from the city, has put the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on its toes.

Assessing the situation and preparedness to address any outbreak, mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Monday directed officials to form a smaller team of officials at the ward level and clear stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

At a meeting, the mayor told the health officials to hold meetings with corporators and contractors entrusted with the mosquito control work.

Directing the officials to scout for mosquito breeding places, Gangambike ordered to destroy the larvae at these breeding sites.

“If the contractors fail to respond and refuse to carry out fogging activities at the ward level, report it to us. We will even terminate their contract with the BBMP and initiate strict action against them,” the mayor said.

Meantime, sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday confirmed three dengue deaths in the state since January 2019. The death incidents have been reported from Ramanagar, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada. The deceased include a five-year-old toddler from Chitradurga district, according to officials.

Of the 5,319 cases of dengue across Karnataka, Bengaluru has topped the chart with 3,393 cases till July.