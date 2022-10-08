BBMP yet to build hospital on CA site allotted 11 years ago

Nearly an acre of land allotted to the BBMP 11 years ago at Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout in Kengeri Satellite town to build a hospital has remained unused. By not using the civic amenity (CA) site, a prime property, the civic body has effectively denied affordable medical care for 1.5 lakh residents in the area.

Documents available with DH reveal that the BDA has allotted the CA site to the BBMP in January 2011. The site, measuring 36,942 sq ft, is situated in the second block of the layout.

Kengeri resident B M Shivakumar pointed to the need for an affordable multi-speciality hospital since 11 residential layouts are located in the vicinity of the CA site. He is also concerned that the site could be misused if the BBMP does not begin construction.

The BBMP apparently was not aware of such an allotment due to the frequent transfer of officers and poor track of land records. A senior official said the civic body would inspect the site and seek necessary grants to build a hospital.