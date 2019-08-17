BCU 1st sem degree students yet to get language books

Even after a month of commencement of classes, Bengaluru Central University first-semester undergraduate programmes students are yet to get textbooks for language papers.

The university has revised the syllabus for first-semester language subjects for the academic year 2019-20 for all undergraduate courses. With hardly 60 days left for the semester exams, the non-availability of textbooks has left students worried.

Sharing their grievance, several students told DH that it was not easy for every student to clear English exam. “Even when we have textbooks, we find some lessons tough and always go back to the book several times to understand it. The delay in supply will affect us badly,” said a student.

Not just the students, lecturers are also affected by this. “How can we take classes without preparing? How to prepare for a class without a textbook. The university has changed the textbooks without taking measures to supply them,” said an English faculty at one of the colleges affiliated to the BCU.

The classes for the first-semester undergraduate courses begun from July 8. The examinations are expected to be held at the end of October or in the first week of November.

However, according to BCU authorities, they have uploaded the e-content.

Prof S Japhet, BCU Vice-Chancellor said: “We have uploaded the e-format of textbooks, which the students and faculties can download. It can be accessed through WhatsApp also. If needed they can also get the printout.”

The vice-chancellor said if the students are not comfortable with e-format, the university will bring out both the print and e-format version from the next year, adding that the e-format version was expensive compared to the print.

However, the faculty and students are unhappy with the e-format as they find the hard copy more comfortable to read. And with cellphones not allowed in classrooms, accessing the textbook online during class hours is impossible, the students said.