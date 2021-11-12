BDA reclaims 4.2 acres of land worth Rs 100 cr in JP Nagar limits

Stepping up its crackdown on land grabbers, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday reclaimed land worth Rs 100 crore spread over 4.2 acres in Aalahalli of JP Nagar limits.

As many as 40 unauthorised sheds built on the land acquired by the BDA were demolished during the eviction drive.

The BDA acquired the land way back in 1988 for developing the JP Nagar 9th Phase layout. A final notification was issued in 1997 and the land taken over. However, a few people built about 40 sheds to claim ownership of the land. Challenging the claim, the BDA had approached the court, which ruled in its favour and directed the officials to take possession of the land.

BDA Chairperson S R Vishwanath said they will intensify the crackdown on land sharks. “Several properties belonging to the BDA in various parts of the city have been encroached upon. We have launched a drive to reclaim such properties,” he said, adding that regardless of the person or his clout, the BDA is committed to safeguarding its properties and will reclaim all its properties.

Recalling a Supreme Court order, Vishwanath said, “Recently, the apex court had directed to reclaim encroached land and develop them into plots. The developed plots will be auctioned in a phased manner.”

