BDA recovers encroached land worth Rs 30 crore in JP Nagar  

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday recovered 22 guntas of land worth Rs 30 crore encroached upon in JP Nagar 9th Stage, 1st Block (Aalahalli), bearing survey number 4/1.

The encroachment drive was conducted on the directions of BDA president S R Vishwanath and commissioner Kumar Naik G.

During the drive, the BDA razed six temporary sheds that had come up on the encroached land.

With regard to the encroachment removal drive, Vishwanath warned that criminal action will be taken against those providing or using fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs)

“In the past, a few BDA officers have issued fake NOCs after accepting a bribe. However, now, we are cracking down on them and action will be taken against all those involved,” he said.