BDA recovers encroached land worth Rs 30 crore in JP Nagar  

BDA recovers encroached land worth Rs 30 crore

During the drive, the BDA razed six temporary sheds that had come up on the encroached land

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2022, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 03:33 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday recovered 22 guntas of land worth Rs 30 crore encroached upon in JP Nagar 9th Stage, 1st Block (Aalahalli), bearing survey number 4/1.

The encroachment drive was conducted on the directions of BDA president S R Vishwanath and commissioner Kumar Naik G.

During the drive, the BDA razed six temporary sheds that had come up on the encroached land.

With regard to the encroachment removal drive, Vishwanath warned that criminal action will be taken against those providing or using fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs)

“In the past, a few BDA officers have issued fake NOCs after accepting a bribe. However, now, we are cracking down on them and action will be taken against all those involved,” he said.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BDA

Legal retail marijuana in NY just around the corner

Explained | How accurate is a lie-detector test?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

