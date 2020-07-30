Bengaluru: BBMP suspends construction of complex at Kapali Theatre site

The BBMP on Wednesday suspended construction at the Kapali Theatre site in Gandhinagar where two buildings collapsed when the digging for the foundation was carried out without a retaining wall.

A multi-level parking and shopping complex was coming up at the site where the theatre stood.

Speaking after visiting the site, Mayor Goutham Kumar said an FIR has been filed against the land owner in the Upparpet police station over the collapse of the buildings.

He directed the special commissioner, town planning, to submit a report after examining the depth to which the foundation has been dug against the permission given for digging. Action will be taken against the land owner and the builder based on the report.

The mayor said planning approval for the building, given in 2018, has been stayed.

Officials are examining the damages caused by the collapse. Despite no damage to the residential buildings, they identified two adjacent buildings and evacuated the occupants.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who was also at the site, said after the Kapali Theatre’s demolition, a shopping complex was coming up there. The builder had put up supporting walls on three sides instead of four and as he dug up the foundation, the buildings on the side where he did not erect the supporting wall collapsed.

The commissioner confirmed that the building plan has been cancelled and the land owner has been directed to compensate owners and tenants who were running businesses inside the buildings. “The BBMP will examine the extent of loss and make sure the victims get compensation,” he added.

Mithun, owner of Mithun Guest House located in one of the buildings that collapsed on Tuesday, said he had leased two floors and turned them into a guest house with 50 beds. He spent Rs 35 lakh to renovate the roof, put up partitions, get cots and beds, besides paying an advance.

After the building developed cracks on Sunday and Monday, authorities evacuated all occupants. “But all our investments have gone,” Mithun said.

Siddappa, who ran a recreational club in the second collapsed building, said he spent Rs 6 lakh on interiors apart from the lease amount. The club had been closed for the duration of the lockdown. The two staff staying there called him on Sunday to inform that the walls are developing cracks. He shifted them to another place on Monday.

Siddappa watched the three-story building tumbling down at 8.30 pm and the four-story building falling at 9.05 pm on Tuesday. He filed a complaint with the Upparpet police seeking compensation for the losses.

The Upparpet police said they have registered two complaints and detained the Mumbai-based manager of the construction company.