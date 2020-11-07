110 HD cameras in CBD to check crimes

Police have installed 110 high-definition CCTV cameras in the Central Business District in order to check crimes, especially those against women and children.

CCTV cameras have been installed around the Vidhana Soudha, on MG Road, Brigade Road, Ashoknagar, UB City, as well as near pubs, malls and public places in the CBD, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Friday. Officers from the jurisdictional police station will continuously monitor the CCTV footage in order to prevent crimes, he added.