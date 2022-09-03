2 cab drivers arrested in Bengaluru for raping woman

The victim was also held captive, but managed to escape and reach the police

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two cab drivers were arrested in Bengaluru for raping a 25-year-old woman in the pretext of dropping her home, police said on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Akshilesh from Ballary and Deepu from Hassan.

According to the police, the incident had taken place three days ago and the accused were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

In her complaint to police, the 25-year-old victim said that on Thursday, she was walking towards church in Ejipura when the accused offered her lift to the place of worship.

However, instead of church, they took her to an isolated place near Huskur, stripped her and gang-raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity. The victim somehow managed to escape from there in the darkness and took shelter behind the bushes for entire night, police said.

Early on Friday morning, the victim managed to reach a nearby house and requested for clothes. After managing to get them, she reached straight to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR and arrested the accused.

Bengaluru
Ejipura
rape
Crime

