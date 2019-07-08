2 depressed men commit suicide

Two men, one of them a cab driver, committed suicide due to depression in separate incidents in Jeevan Bima Nagar and Byappanahalli on Sunday.

Prakash (38) hanged himself at his residence in BS Layout in Jeevan Bima Nagar when his mother was sleeping. The police said Prakash got married two years ago and had two children, but his wife died recently due to an ailment.

On Saturday night, as his mother Rajeshwari was sleeping, Prakash hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. Discovered his hanging body early on Sunday, Rajeshwari alerted the neighbours. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police shifted the body to Bowring Hospital for postmortem.

Second incident

In the second incident, a 42-year-old petrol pump employee drank poison to end his life in Jogupalya in Byappanahalli. Anand was living with his four children in a slum. Anand was addicted to alcohol and his family was forcing him to quit the habit. Anand did not relent, forcing his wife Soundarya to walk out on him and go live with her parents in Tamil Nadu.

The police said Anand went into depression and consumed pesticide on Saturday. His children found him unconscious and rushed him to Bowring Hospital where he died. Following a statement from Soundarya, the police registered a case of unnatural death.