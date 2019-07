Two men were electrocuted at Nijiyappadoddi in Ramanagaram taluk on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when a borewell repair work was being carried out from a vehicle. An 11kV wire touched the borewell pipe following which power was transmitted to the vehicle. Ramu (50), a resident of Nijayappanadoddi, and Chandru (40), a resident of Kothipura, were electrocuted. The vehicle also caught fire.