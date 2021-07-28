20 kids trafficked from North India into Bengaluru labour rescued, suspects caught

Twenty children trafficked into Bengaluru for forced labour have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over the past week. An RPF team led by sub-inspector P Anusha rescued 17 boys and three girls from KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka and other railway stations under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ operation.
The children had been trafficked from as far as Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The suspects have been arrested.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water