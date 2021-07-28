20 kids trafficked to B'luru rescued, suspects caught

20 kids trafficked from North India into Bengaluru labour rescued, suspects caught

The children had been trafficked from as far as Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan

  • Jul 28 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Twenty children trafficked into Bengaluru for forced labour have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) over the past week. An RPF team led by sub-inspector P Anusha rescued 17 boys and three girls from KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur, Yelahanka and other railway stations under the ‘Nanhe Farishte’ operation. 

The children had been trafficked from as far as Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. The suspects have been arrested. 

