21 kg of ganja seized, man arrested in Bengaluru

Originally from Chikkamagaluru and residing in Bidadi town, Ramanagara district, Harish worked as a labourer intermittently to sustain himself.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 06 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 03:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling ganja to college students. On July 3, police personnel from Chennammanakere Achukattu apprehended Harish S near a BBMP playground in Thyagarajayanagar and seized 1.868 kg of ganja.

Following police investigations, a dilapidated structure in Hanumagiri Hill near AGS Layout was discovered on July 5, where Harish had reportedly stored over 19 kg of ganja.

According to the police, Harish procured ganja from Ramanagara, Bidadi, and the surrounding areas, selling it in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru
Crimes
ganja

