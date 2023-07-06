Four held for assaulting BBMP truck driver

The Cottonpet police have arrested four people for assaulting a BBMP garbage vehicle driver.

The victim, 24-year-old Sathish, sustained injuries during the incident on July 2. A video showing two groups fighting with each other on the road wielding lethal weapons has gone viral.

In his complaint, Sathish, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, stated that his minor friend and others, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked him as he was driving the garbage vehicle. The incident took place around 11 am near the Jali Mohalla Masjid in Cottonpet. Sathish was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he is currently recovering from his injuries.

The arrested — Ramamurthy, Rithik, Mohan, and Sathish's friend — are residents of Cottonpet and surrounding areas. They are now in police custody.

Police said Sathish was friends with the attackers but developed differences with them, leading to the attack. The accused have been charged under the Arms Act and with attempted murder.