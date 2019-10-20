21-year-old dies during ramp walk trials

A 21-year-old MBA student collapsed and died due to suspected cardiac arrest while practising for a fashion parade ahead of the "Freshers Day" at her college in Peenya on Saturday.

The student, Shalini, was a first-year MBA student of AIMS College in Peenya and was practising the walk with her batch mates, police said. She was the daughter of Rajan and Ambika from Srirampuram. The freshers day is scheduled for Monday.

CCTV footage shows Shalini finishing her ramp walk and waiting for her turn again, when she collapses on the floor.

Her friends did not realise what had happened and continued with the show. However, when she did not get up, they panicked and rushed her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.