53 traffic violations catch up to food delivery guy

A food delivery person ended up paying Rs 5,300 to the traffic police on Wednesday in Koramangala, for violating traffic rules a total of 53 times, according to a Bangalore Mirror report.

Anand, a two-wheeler rider, had managed to dodge the traffic police for violations 52 times before.

He was finally caught by traffic police at Kormangala Water Tank when he committed his 53rd traffic violation, the report said.

Traffic inspector Ravi Kumar said that all 52 fine receipts were sent to Anand but he never paid them. He said, "Anand works as a food delivery boy and was found to have violated traffic signals at various places in the city."

Kumar added that this was the first time that the traffic police had come across a person who had committed so many violations.