57-year-old home alone woman killed, jewellery stolen in Bengaluru

A 57-year-old home-alone woman was murdered in her house in Devanahalli on Friday afternoon. The suspects escaped with gold jewellery and valuables.

The victim has been identified as Anchal Tulasiya, a resident of Defence Layout near the Government Hospital in Devanahalli.

Police said Anchal, who hails from Rajasthan, was killed between 2:30 pm and 4 pm by unidentified men. Her husband runs a hardware shop in Vijayapura Main Road, Bengaluru Rural.

The police found Anchal's throat slit along with stab wounds in the abdomen.

The incident came to light when her daughter and son-in-law came home around 5 pm. They found her lying in a pool of blood. A case of murder has been registered at the Devanahalli police station.