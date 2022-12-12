73-year-old man beaten to death for sexually abusing schoolgirl in Bengaluru

A 73-year-old man was beaten to death late Sunday night for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old schoolgirl staying in his neighourhood in East Bengaluru.

The deceased was identified as Kuppanna alias Kuppaswamy, residing in an area in East Bengaluru. He was working as the helper in laying tiles to the buildings under construction. The victim stays in the same area and is a 10th standard student.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the girl was lured by Kuppanna with juice around 9 pm, when she had stepped out to bring her school uniform she had put for drying on the clothesline. Kuppanna took the girl to his house, where she lost conciousness after consuming the drink.

The girl's family members started searching for her after she was not found at home. They knocked on the doors of every house in the area and finally reached Kuppanna's house.

The family caught him red-handed lying next to the girl naked. The family members learnt that Kuppanna had sexually abused the girl after sedating her.

Three persons started assaulting Kuppanna while the girl was taken to her house around 10.45 pm. The family went to the police station on Monday early hours to file a complaint against Kuppanna.

Howvever, when Hennur police went to Kuppanna's house, they found him dead.

Bheemashankar S Guled, the deputy commissioner of police (East) said Kuppanna was a native of Tamil Nadu and was staying alone in the area for almost two decades. The deceased and the girl’s family knew each other as they reside in the same area. Kuppanna took her into his house and allegedly gave her a sedative-laced drink and sexually abused her.

A case has been registered against the deceased for sexually abusing the girl.

Another case of murder has been registered against the three persons including the girl's cousin, her relative and her cousin's friend.

A senior officer said that Kuppanna might have made the girl consume some cheap liquor.

"We found a tetra pack of whisky in his room. We have traced the sister of Kuppanna in Tamil Nadu and informed her about the murder. We will subject the body for post mortem on Tuesday after his sister arrives in the city," he said.