993 booked as cops resume drunk driving checks

A drastic rise in accidents caused by drunk driving prompted the traffic police to conduct a special drive at the weekend. A whopping 993 people were booked for drunk driving on February 22 and 23, police said in a statement.

The highest cases were reported in the western police division at 475, followed by the eastern division (397) and the northern division (121).

The traffic police had stopped drunk driving checks for a while after some officers were found letting motorists off the hike by under-penalising them without confiscating their driving licences.