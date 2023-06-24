Alert KSRTC staff nabs two thieves

The alert staff of KSRTC managed to nab two thieves, who had come to steal batteries that were installed in the generator of scrap buses. They were caught and handed over to the Wilson Garden police.

The accused have been identified as Elumalai, 27, a resident of Siddayya Road and Sanjay, 24, a resident of Arasikere in Hassan district.

The duo had gone to steal batteries from mini depot in KSRTC Central Office, Shanthi Nagar on June 22.

J Prabhu, constable, KSRTC, said in his complaint that the incident came to light when he and his colleague Srinivas were on patrolling rounds at the mini depot’s scrap yard where the scrap buses are parked and generator is installed. The duo found two persons trying to steal the batteries from generator. Prabhu and Srinivas swung into action and caught one of the miscreants while the other scaled the wall and escaped. After a chase, Prabhu managed to nab the second man. On being questioned, the duo confessed that they came to steal batteries.

Prabhu narrated to the police that batteries were being regularly stolen for the last four months. Speaking to DH, Prabhu said the thefts occur when the shift changes. So, they began patrolling and that's how the theft came to light. Each battery costs Rs 20,000, and batteries of scrap buses will fetch

Rs 1,000 when sold in the scrap market.

The duo have been remanded to judicial custody and investigation is on.