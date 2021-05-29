Ambulance driver dumps Covid-19 patient’s body on footpath, held

An ambulance driver has been arrested for leaving the body of a Covid-19 patient on the footpath because the family failed to make the full payment for his services.

The Amurthahalli police are also looking for the absconding assistant of the driver Sharath Gowda.

Police slapped a case against the two following a complaint from the nodal officer of the Hebbal crematorium. "Another accused Nagesh is absconding and our team is trying to trace his hideout," said an investigating officer.

The deceased Anuj Singh was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital a week ago.

“The patient died on May 22 and the family wanted to cremate him in Hebbal. Gowda offered to carry the body to the Hebbal crematorium and quoted Rs 18,000 as his charges. The deceased man’s wife couldn’t pay the quoted amount, but managed to get Rs 3,000,” a police official said.

On reaching the crematorium, the accused reportedly demanded the money. When the wife could not pay them, the driver and his assistant dumped the body on the footpath and left the place, police said.