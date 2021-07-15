Anjum Parwez is Namma Metro MD

Anjum Parwez is Namma Metro MD

Parwez will replace Rakesh Singh, who was appointed the head of Namma Metro only in April

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 15 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 01:46 ist
The appointment of Parwez was finalised after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs concurred with the state government. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed 1994-batch IAS officer Anjum Parwez the managing director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). 

Parwez will replace Rakesh Singh, who was appointed the head of Namma Metro only in April. Singh, an additional chief secretary, had too much on his plate as he also heads the departments of urban development and water resources alongside being the BBMP administrator. 

The appointment of Parwez was finalised after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs concurred with the state government on making him Namma Metro’s managing director. 

Rajender Kumar Kataria, a 1996-batch IAS officer, will replace Parwez as principal secretary (transport). 

Parwez, who earlier headed the BMTC and the BWSSB, will take charge at Namma Metro on Thursday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Namma Metro
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 