Anjum Parwez is Namma Metro MD

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed 1994-batch IAS officer Anjum Parwez the managing director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Parwez will replace Rakesh Singh, who was appointed the head of Namma Metro only in April. Singh, an additional chief secretary, had too much on his plate as he also heads the departments of urban development and water resources alongside being the BBMP administrator.

The appointment of Parwez was finalised after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs concurred with the state government on making him Namma Metro’s managing director.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, a 1996-batch IAS officer, will replace Parwez as principal secretary (transport).

Parwez, who earlier headed the BMTC and the BWSSB, will take charge at Namma Metro on Thursday.