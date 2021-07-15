Anjum Parwez is Namma Metro MD

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appointed 1994-batch IAS officer Anjum Parwez the managing director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
Parwez will replace Rakesh Singh, who was appointed the head of Namma Metro only in April. Singh, an additional chief secretary, had too much on his plate as he also heads the departments of urban development and water resources alongside being the BBMP administrator.
The appointment of Parwez was finalised after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs concurred with the state government on making him Namma Metro’s managing director.
Rajender Kumar Kataria, a 1996-batch IAS officer, will replace Parwez as principal secretary (transport).
Parwez, who earlier headed the BMTC and the BWSSB, will take charge at Namma Metro on Thursday.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon
In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century
Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land
Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
A season of the inspiring and the ugly
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact