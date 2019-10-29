Bangladeshi detainees to be deported in a week

All 60 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on October 26 will be deported in a week, said officials.

Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (crime), told DH that they have already written to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to start the process to deport all detainees including 29 men, 22 women and nine children who were picked up from shanties in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bellandur and Marathahalli on Saturday. It would take one week to 10 days, he said. The detainees have been lodged in the government shelter home.

Patil said Mohibulla, Fairoj Khan, Madud and Jamal, who brought the Bangaladeshis promising them jobs, have been arrested .

The detainees told the police that they were poor and unemployed and the suspects brought them to Bengaluru via West Bengal without passports and visas and pushed them into jobs as rag-pickers and domestic helps.

Another senior police officer said that the prisons were already overcrowded and the foreigners' detention centre is yet to open. "If we book them under the Foreigners' Act, it will lead to long legal process. Hence, we have written to the FRRO seeking their deportation. They will be handed over to the Border Security Force who will in turn hand them over to the Bangaldeshi authorities."

The Bangladeshis crossed the border into West Bengal and reached Bengaluru.