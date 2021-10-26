Bengaluru cops penalise tobacco sellers as schools reopen

B'luru cops penalise tobacco sellers as schools reopen

A fine of Rs 52,750 was also collected

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 03:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

On the day lower primary schools reopened after a year and a half, police penalised 304 shops for selling tobacco products in the vicinity of educational institutions in western Bengaluru. A fine of Rs 52,750 was also collected.  

This apart, the owners of 17 shops in Upparpet, Byatarayanapura, Kengeri, City Market, Vijayanagar, Magadi Road and Kamakshipalya will also face criminal prosecution, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). 

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), it's illegal to sell tobacco products within 100 yards of an educational institute. 

