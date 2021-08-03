Bengaluru garbage auto driver stabbed to death while trying to stop fight 

A garbage auto driver was stabbed to death in Koolinagar area of Nandini Layout, North Bengaluru, on Sunday evening after he intervened in a fight between two families over a petty issue.

Karthik, 24, was returning home when he saw one family standing before the house of another and fighting. As arguments got heated, one of the family members brandished a knife and tried to stab the neighbour. Karthik rushed to stop the knife-wielding man.

The group was angry at Karthik’s intervention despite the youngster telling them not to hurt anyone since they were quarrelling over a petty issue. The group turned on Karthik questioning who he was to intervene and stabbed him multiple times. Karthik died on the spot with multiple stab wounds.

Nandini Layout police registered a murder case and arrested five people on Monday, including a woman. They are questioning the arrested.