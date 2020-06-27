'Bengaluru govt has zero tolerance against drug abuse'

Bengaluru govt has zero tolerance against drug abuse: Home Minister

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 01:32 ist

The government has zero tolerance towards drug use and peddling, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. 

Taking part at an International Day Against Drug Abuse event at the state police headquarters, Bommai discussed with the police top brass the strict measures to put an end to narcotics. Speaking to reporters, the minister elaborated on the different ways of drug peddling in the state, how people get addicted and indulge in criminal activities to get money, and its impact on their family. He also inspected some of the drugs seized by the police. 

In 2019, the state saw as many as 1,661 cases pertaining to drug peddling. This year, the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had already reached 842 until May. 

Senior police officers have asked the public to use the toll-free number 1098 to complain about drug peddlers and users, and promised to keep the identity of the informer confidential. 

State police chief Praveen Sood, city police chief Bhaskar Rao, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil were among those present. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Drug abuse

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 