Bengaluru: Jewellery store employees accused of stealing 300 kg of silver

Two employees of VKS Silver Shop, located on CT Street, Cubbonpet, allegedly stole around 300 kg of silver worth around Rs 1.65 crore.

The shop owner, Kailash Chandra Gandhi, 55, has filed a complaint with the Halasurgate police, stating that they found a discrepancy in the stock.

On April 25, around 3 pm, they checked the CCTV footage to find their employees Harish and Munna had stolen silver articles from the store. They further verified the stock and learnt that around 300 kg of silver was stolen from 2017 till April 25.

A senior officer said that a case under the charges of criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant and cheating was registered.