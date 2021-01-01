Bengaluru man killed by bike-borne assailants

Bengaluru man killed by bike-borne assailants; CCTV cameras off for 3 months

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 01 2021, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 02:34 ist

A man has been killed by bike-borne miscreants in Kushalnagar on Wednesday night. 

Sultan Pasha, a poultry store worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by assailants who approached him in the guise of asking something at 9.30 pm. They stabbed him in the neck and other parts and raced away before the crowd gathered. The two friends walking with Sultan were 100 metres ahead when the attack took place. The friends told police they could not see the faces of Sultan’s attackers in the dark and were not sure if they were two or three. 

A CCTV camera installed by the BBMP has been non-functional for three months, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
CCTV footages
bike accident
Road accident

What's Brewing

World begins ushering in locked-down New Year

World begins ushering in locked-down New Year

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

MP man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Biden's cabinet has majority of women, people of colour

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Now, 'monolith' surfaces in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

Some 50 countries start Covid-19 vaccinations

 