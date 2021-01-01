Bengaluru man killed by bike-borne assailants; CCTV cameras off for 3 months

A man has been killed by bike-borne miscreants in Kushalnagar on Wednesday night.

Sultan Pasha, a poultry store worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by assailants who approached him in the guise of asking something at 9.30 pm. They stabbed him in the neck and other parts and raced away before the crowd gathered. The two friends walking with Sultan were 100 metres ahead when the attack took place. The friends told police they could not see the faces of Sultan’s attackers in the dark and were not sure if they were two or three.

A CCTV camera installed by the BBMP has been non-functional for three months, police said.