Bengaluru: Man kills wife, two daughters over domestic row, tries to kill self

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two daughters and tried to kill himself over a domestic row, in their rented house in Vaddarapalya, J P Nagar 8th Phase.

Nagendra M, who is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer at Victoria Hospital, is reported to be out of danger.

The deceased are Vijaya A (27), and her daughters Nisha B N (7) and Deeksha B N (5).

P Krishnakant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said the incident was reported at the Konanakunte police station. Preliminary investigation said the incident was set off by a fight between Nagendra and Vijaya.

Nagendra, an auto-rickshaw driver and native of Mangammanapalya, stopped going to work after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer three years ago. He was an alcoholic who used to beat his wife.

Vijaya had left Nagendra to be with her parents and daughters and started working in a medical store. She returned to Nagendra after she learned about his illness and took care of him during his treatment.

She rented a house near her parents' house in Vaddarapalya and stayed with Nagendra and her two daughters. Nagendra quit consuming liquor after undergoing surgery. He, however, started drinking again. Though Vijaya's parents asked her to leave Nagendra, she did not listen.

Vijaya's brother Shashi said the incident came to light around 8:45 pm when their younger sister Lalitya suspected something fishy as Vijaya was not responding to her phone calls. Lalitya and her husband Manjunath rushed to Vijaya's house and knocked on the door. There was no response. With help from neighbours, they broke open the door.

Manjunath found Vijaya and the girls lying unconscious on the floor while Nagendra was found hanging and struggling. Manjunath rushed Vijaya and the two girls to the hospital. The doctors declared them brought dead.

The neighbours untied the noose and rushed Nagendra to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Victoria.

Shashi said he noticed traces of insecticide on the floor and suspected Nagendra had poisoned his wife and daughters. "We suspect Nagendra tried to hang himself only when people were breaking down the door."

A senior police officer said there were marks around the necks of Vijaya and the two girls. "We suspect the accused fed them insecticide and strangled them later," he said.

Konankunte police have registered a case of murder.