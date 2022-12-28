Bengaluru man steals gold from own house for Goa trip with girlfriend, held

A 20-year-old man was recently arrested by the Adugodi police for stealing gold jewellery from his own house.

The arrested man — Mohammed Irfan, a resident of 1st Main, 1st Cross, Mahalingeshwara Bande in Adugodi — was working as a salesman in a garment store, and living with his mother, elder brother Salman and others.

Salman filed a complaint with the Adugodi police, saying that around 102 grams of gold jewellery, including four chains and rings, were missing from the almirah, as noticed on November 29. Salman suspected Irfan to have stolen the jewellery as he was not at home the previous four to five days.

Though Irfan had a spare key to the almirah, he broke the lock so that no one would suspect him. A police team headed by sub-inspector Somanatha N N tracked Irfan down, arrested him and recovered the jewellery pledged in various gold finance firms.

Irfan confessed that he got money by pledging the jewellery and took his girlfriend on a trip to Goa. They stayed there for two-three days. Irfan also brought her a few gifts and spent the remaining amount on parties with his friends, police said.